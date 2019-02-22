NBA submits proposal to lower draft age to 18

Posted 9:12 AM, February 22, 2019, by

NEW YORK, USA - JUNE 21: NBA draft 2018 in Barclays Center in New York, United States on June 21, 2018. (Photo by Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

NEW YORK– The NBA may soon allow players to be drafted straight out of high school, again.

According to USA Today, the NBA has submitted an official proposal to the National Basketball Player’s Association that would lower the draft-eligible age from 19 to 18.

According to reports, the proposal was expected to be reviewed by early this week.

While the move may be approved by the Player’s Association, it will still need to be approved by Commissioner Adam Silver.

It is likely that the earliest the change would be made would be for the 2022 NBA Draft.

The last NBA player selected straight from high school was F Amir Johnson in 2005.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.