NBA submits proposal to lower draft age to 18

NEW YORK– The NBA may soon allow players to be drafted straight out of high school, again.

According to USA Today, the NBA has submitted an official proposal to the National Basketball Player’s Association that would lower the draft-eligible age from 19 to 18.

According to reports, the proposal was expected to be reviewed by early this week.

While the move may be approved by the Player’s Association, it will still need to be approved by Commissioner Adam Silver.

It is likely that the earliest the change would be made would be for the 2022 NBA Draft.

The last NBA player selected straight from high school was F Amir Johnson in 2005.