Olivia’s serves a Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich w/ Spicy Pepper Slaw

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Friday Morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich w/ Spicy Pepper Slaw.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Check it out in the clip below, and the recipe:

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich served along w Spicy Pepper Slaw

2lbs boneless Chicken Breast- cut into approx 5 oz portions, then marinated in the Jamaican Jerk Marinade

Jerk Marinade:

6 scallions – chopped

3 tbsp fresh thyme

2 tbsp fresh ginger

2 tbsp fresh garlic

1 tbsp cinnamon

1 tbsp nutmeg

3 tbsp cane sugar

3 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp Jamaican Allspice

1 tbsp Scotch Bonnet OR Habanero peppers

3 tbsp honey

1 tsp white pepper

1 tbsp fresh rosemary

1 lime – juiced

Spicy Pepper Slaw:

2 lbs Cabbage – finely chopped

2 oz fresh Habanero Peppers- chopped

1 red Bell Pepper – chopped

3 oz cilantro- chopped

Pinch – kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

3 tbsp raw cane sugar

1 cup green Bell Pepper- chopped

1 cup radish – thinly sliced

1 cup mayonnaise

4 oz white vinegar

1/4 cup celery – diced

1 tsp Jamaican Allspice

1 lime – juiced

1/4 cup scallions – chopped

3 tbsp ginger – chopped

1 cup pineapple- chopped

Mix all ingredients together thoroughly. Refrigerate immediately.