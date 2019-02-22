Olivia’s serves a Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich w/ Spicy Pepper Slaw

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s another Olivia’s Friday Morning!

Harry and Yanni are preparing a Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich w/ Spicy Pepper Slaw.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Check it out in the clip below, and the recipe:

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich served along w Spicy Pepper Slaw

2lbs boneless Chicken Breast- cut into approx 5 oz portions, then marinated in the Jamaican Jerk Marinade

Jerk Marinade:
6 scallions – chopped
3 tbsp fresh thyme
2 tbsp fresh ginger
2 tbsp fresh garlic
1 tbsp cinnamon
1 tbsp nutmeg
3 tbsp cane sugar
3 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp Jamaican Allspice
1 tbsp Scotch Bonnet OR Habanero peppers
3 tbsp honey
1 tsp white pepper
1 tbsp fresh rosemary
1 lime – juiced

Spicy Pepper Slaw:
2 lbs Cabbage – finely chopped
2 oz fresh Habanero Peppers- chopped
1 red Bell Pepper – chopped
3 oz cilantro- chopped
Pinch – kosher salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
3 tbsp raw cane sugar
1 cup green Bell Pepper- chopped
1 cup radish – thinly sliced
1 cup mayonnaise
4 oz white vinegar
1/4 cup celery – diced
1 tsp Jamaican Allspice
1 lime – juiced
1/4 cup scallions – chopped
3 tbsp ginger –  chopped
1 cup pineapple- chopped

Mix all ingredients together thoroughly. Refrigerate immediately.

