× Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in prostitution sting, police allege

Robert Kraft, the owner of the NFL’s New England Patriots, has been charged as part of a recent prostitution and human trafficking sting in Jupiter, Florida, according to TMZ.

Kraft, 77, is charged with two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution, Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr told TMZ.

Police allege Kraft solicited a prostitute on two separate occasions while visiting a massage parlor in Jupiter.

A spokesperson for Kraft told TMZ that the Patriots owner denies the allegations.

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity,” the spokesperson said. “Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

The alleged incidents occurred roughly a month ago at an establishment called Orchids of Asia Day Spa, police say.

Police say they obtained evidence from body cam and surveillance video during an investigation conducted over several months.

Kraft was driven to the spa by a chauffeur, according to police.

The offenses he is charged with are misdemeanors, but police say he will have to appear in court.

Police say multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the operation — including Homeland Security, the IRS, the Jupiter Police Department, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office and others.

More than 100 suspected “johns” have been identified, according to police.