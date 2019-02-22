Police: Chambersburg man used stolen ID to open account, obtain 4 cell phones

Posted 1:41 PM, February 22, 2019, by

CHAMBERSBURG — A 30-year-old Chambersburg man is facing theft by deception and identity theft charges after police say he illegally used someone else’s identification to obtain a cell phone account.

Yefreey Decarolis also obtained five cell phones on the fraudulent account, according to Chambersburg Police. The phones were valued at more than $4,000.

Decarolis is still at large, police say. Anyone with information on Decarolis is asked to contact Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.