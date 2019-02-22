× Police: Chambersburg man used stolen ID to open account, obtain 4 cell phones

CHAMBERSBURG — A 30-year-old Chambersburg man is facing theft by deception and identity theft charges after police say he illegally used someone else’s identification to obtain a cell phone account.

Yefreey Decarolis also obtained five cell phones on the fraudulent account, according to Chambersburg Police. The phones were valued at more than $4,000.

Decarolis is still at large, police say. Anyone with information on Decarolis is asked to contact Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131.