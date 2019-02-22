× Police charge two suspects in Susquehanna Township burglary

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — Police have charged two people with burglary in connection to an incident that occurred Tuesday in the 2200 block of Walnut Street.

Eric Palmer and Mary Jo Geist were found at the scene after police responded to the call of an active burglary, according to Susquehanna Township Police. They were allegedly removing items from the shed and placing them in a pickup truck, police say.

When police asked Geist for identification, she allegedly identified herself as Julie Long, 42, of California. Police later discovered her actual identity, and found that Geist had an active warrant for her arrest on drug charges.

Palmer, police say, admitted to taking items from the shed.

Both were taken into custody and transported to Central Booking, according to police.