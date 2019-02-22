Police investigating attempted bank robbery in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL — Camp Hill Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery that occurred Friday at a Peoples Bank on the 3100 block of Market Street.

According to police, two suspects dressed in all-black clothing, wearing black masks and gloves, attempted to enter the bank, which was locked. One of the suspects appeared to be carrying a handgun, police say.

After they failed to gain entry to the bank, the suspects fled on foot. They may have left in an older-model, gold-colored SUV, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to contact Camp Hill Police at (717) 737-1570.