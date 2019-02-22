× Police: Lancaster teen wanted in connection to shots-fired incident

LANCASTER — A Lancaster teen has been charged with assault and firearms offenses after a shots-fired incident Thursday afternoon in the area of South Plum and Dauphin Streets, according to Lancaster Police.

Jayden Gray was charged after an investigation of the incident, which occurred around 3:08 p.m., police say.

According to police, officers were dispatched to South Plum and Dauphin Streets for a shots-fired report. A caller notified police that they saw a juvenile male fire a handgun at a group of other juvenile males. Officers checked the area, but could not locate anyone that had been involved, police say.

Officers did locate spent shell casings in the area, but no victims were found.

Over the course of the investigation, police say, they learned that Gray was involved in a fistfight with another juvenile male. After the fight ended and the participants went their separate ways, police say, Grey returned to the location of the other fighter, who was with a group of other juvenile males, according to police.

Gray then pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots at the group, police say. Everyone involved in the incident then fled the scene.

Gray was still at large as of Friday morning, according to police. He is charged with one count of aggravated assault, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of firearms not to be carried without a license, and one count of possession of a firearm by a minor. A warrant has been issued for Gray’s arrest, police say.