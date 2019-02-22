× Pothole patching to limit lanes within I-83 work zone at Mount Rose Avenue on Monday

HARRISBURG — The southbound and northbound lanes of Interstate 83 near the Exit 18 interchange with Route 124, Mount Rose Avenue, will be restricted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, February 25 because of pothole patching, according to PennDOT.

Crews will restrict traffic in the southbound lanes to conduct repairs and then eventually move to the northbound direction, PennDOT stated in a news release.

PennDOT reminds travelers to be alert for these operations, to slow down when approaching Exit 18, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones, not only for their safety, but for the safety of the road crews.