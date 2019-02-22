Quiet and cloudy Friday ahead of a damp and gusty weekend

PLENTIFUL CLOUDS, BUT QUIET FRIDAY: The week ends with quieter conditions on Friday, however, clouds are plentiful. Expect mostly cloudy skies for the morning. There’s still a breeze in place, but it quiets toward daybreak. Temperatures dip into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Skies are mainly overcast the rest of the day, but the winds stay light. Temperatures are a bit lower, but still slightly on the mild side for this time of year. Readings are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. All looks quiet for Friday evening plans, but it does turn chilly. Readings fall into the 30s. The rest of the night remains overcast. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

MILDER WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is overcast to start as the next system arrives and crosses through Central PA. It brings quite the soaking. Showers are expected, but they don’t arrive until the afternoon. Rain continues through the evening and overnight period on Saturday, with a few showers lingering into early Sunday. Rainfall totals range from about a half of an inch to an inch in many locations throughout the region. The rest of Sunday clears out, and it turns very gusty and mild! Winds could gust as high as 40 to 50 miles per hour Sunday afternoon and evening. Downed tree branches and power outages are possible with gusts that high. Temperatures on Saturday reach the middle to upper 30s, and readings Sunday are very mild! Temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s, and even a few 60 degrees readings look like a possibility!

NEXT WEEK: The forecast looks much quieter to start for next week. Monday is drier, but it’s not as mild. However, temperatures are still a bit above average for this time of year, with readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It’s still quite gusty, with winds gusting in the 40 mile per hour range during the morning. It’s still breezy through the afternoon, with gusts reaching as high as 25 to 35 miles per hour during the afternoon. Wind chills could feel like the 20s, even the teens at times. Skies are partly cloudy. Tuesday is a touch on the milder. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s under partly sunny skies. Wednesday brings the next chance for precipitation, but there’s a lot of uncertainty on what exactly it brings. For now, we’re monitoring rain and snow chances. Temperatures are near 40 degrees, but there’s currently a lot of discrepancies on where temperatures could hover. Thursday is quiet with partly sunny skies. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great weekend!