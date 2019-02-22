× Ravens sign corner back Tavon Young to three-year extension

BALTIMORE– The Ravens are keeping one the team’s young defenders in the fold.

The team announced that it has agreed to a three-year extension with CB Tavon Young.

Young, 24, will receive $25.8 million in the extension, according to reports.

He returned in 2018 to record 37 tackles and an interception after missing the entire 2017 season with an injury.

Now, it appears Young will be apart of the team’s secondary moving forward.