Susquehanna Township Police searching for missing man

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for a missing/endangered Dauphin County man.

Padam Rizal, 49, was due to meet with family at 7 p.m. Thursday, but did not arrive as expected, according to Susquehanna Township Police. Several attempts were made to locate him through family and friends, to no avail, police say.

Rizal’s vehicle was found abandoned on the Interstate 81 bridge over the Susquehanna River at about 1 a.m. Friday, according to police. Rizal was not inside.

Police say Rizal is about five feet, nine inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds, with salt and pepper hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Susquehanna Township Police at (717) 558-6900.