× Susquehanna Valley Harley Davidson to host National Margarita Day celebration

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A local Harley Davidson is hosting a National Margarita Day celebration.

The Susquehanna Valley Harley Davidson in the 6300 block of Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg tonight from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

While the event is free, they are asking for a small donation for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

For more information, you can check out the event’s web page here.