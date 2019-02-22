× Two men arrested during police raid of York City home

YORK — Two men were arrested after York City Police, U.S. Marshals, members of the York County Drug Task Force, and the York County Quick Response team served a search warrant on a Walnut Street home Thursday night, according to York Police.

Jamar Abney, 34, of the 500 block of Walnut Street, was the target of the investigation, police say. He was arrested on multiple warrants for domestic abuse, two outstanding bench warrants, burglary, and attempted homicide. He will also be charged for weapon and drug offenses stemming from the discovery of a firearm and marijuana as a result of the search warrant, police say.

Also arrested at the scene was Jacob Kantowski, 20, who was wanted for an outstanding summary warrant, police say. He will also be charged with misdemeanor drug offenses stemming from the discovery of marijuana and prescription pills during the search, according to police.