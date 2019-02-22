× Two men plead guilty to charges related to shooting death of Lancaster man in 2015

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two men pleaded guilty Friday in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old Edward Cameron in 2015, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Niziere Dean, 22, and Kyaire Thompson-Brown, 19, entered their pleas to third-degree murder and conspiracy. They will serve between 15 to 30 years in prison, the DA’s Office said.

Cameron was killed after Dean, Thompson-Brown and a third individual (now deceased) opened fire on him on September 7, 2015 in the 600 block of East Mifflin Street in Lancaster, according to the DA’s Office. He was shot after a feud that began earlier in the night at the Rainmaker’s Club, located at 700 East Chestnut Street.

Police determined that Dean fired a 9mm pistol and Thompson-Brown fired a .22-caliber pistol, the DA’s Office said. Shell casings of those calibers were recovered at the scene.