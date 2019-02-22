× Two more women come forward with claims of sexual misconduct against R. Kelly

Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly is in the headlines again, as two more women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and rape, according to a Fox News report.

Latrasa Scaff and Rochelle Washington came forward with their attorney, Gloria Allred, who is already representing several other clients who claim Kelly, 52, mistreated them. The allegations come after the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly” accused the singer of various acts of sexual misconduct — including the rape of an underage girl.

Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct in the past.

Scaff and Washington claim they met Kelly in 1996, after he appeared in concert with LL Cool J in Baltimore.

“When I first met R. Kelly that night, I was very happy and excited because I was young and starstruck,” Scaff reportedly said at a press conference in New York. “However, now that I am an adult, I feel hurt by what he did to me when I was only 16 years old and under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, which had been provided to me at his afterparty.”

The women say Kelly singled them out at a party after the concert, while they were teens. They say he had members of his entourage supply the victims with alcohol and marijuana. They were then invited back to Kelly’s hotel suite, where they claim he exposed himself to them and asked if they would have sex with him in exchange for an appearance in one of his future videos.

Washington says that she denied Kelly’s advances and ran to the bathroom. Scaff claims Kelly asked her to perform oral sex on him and then had sex with her while she was drunk, high, and “did not have the capacity to consent.”

Following the premiere of “Surviving R. Kelly” the singer has received immediate criticism and has seen radio stations and business partners drop him from their working relationship as he battles a myriad of accusations and legal cases.