Woman dies after being struck by DUI driver in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. -- UPDATE (2/22): FOX43 has obtained a criminal complaint affidavit filed by State Police against the driver who allegedly struck and killed a woman on I-81 in Franklin County this morning. The victim is identified in the court documents, however the coroner is withholding the name at this time.

A tractor trailer driven by 27-year-old Miami Blue Champagne Jade of New York struck the woman around 1:00 a.m. on the West side on Interstate I-81 near mile marker 16.

Jade allegedly told police he was traveling in the right lane of Interstate 81 South when he saw the victim run toward his vehicle. He attempted to swerve, he told police, but heard an impact on the vehicle's passenger side.

Jade stopped his vehicle, called 911, and returned to the scene of the impact.

Police say that when they were speaking to Jade, the noticed the strong odor of alcohol emanating from him and noticed his eyes were bloodshot, the criminal complaint states.

Jade allegedly told police he'd had "a few sips" of alcohol prior to the incident. He was transported to Chambersburg Hospital for a blood test, which determined he had a blood alcohol content of .064 percent at the time of the blood draw, according to police.

Police say they found an open can of "Four Loko" in the cupholder of Jade's truck, according to the criminal complaint.

Jade has been charged with DUI, careless driving, homicide by vehicle while DUI, and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim's name has not yet been released by the Franklin County Corner's office.

UPDATE (9:00 a.m.): A woman is dead after being struck by a DUI driver.

According to police, the crash occurred around 1:00 a.m. on the west side on Interstate 81 near mile marker 15.5.

A press release says that a female pedestrian entered the roadway before being struck by a commercial tractor trailer.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police have charged the driver of the tractor trailer, Miami Blue Champagne Jade, 27, with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

UPDATE (9:00 a.m.): A woman is dead after being struck by a DUI driver.

PREVIOUSLY: Crews are on the scene of a pedestrian struck.

According to police, crews responded to the scene of an incident around 1:00 a.m. near mile marker 16 of Interstate 81 Southbound in Guilford Township.

As of 4:10 a.m, PennDOT confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and the roadway will be closed for a period of time due to crash reconstruction.

There is no word on the pedestrian's condition at this time.

PREVIOUSLY: Crews are on the scene of a pedestrian struck.