21st Annual African-American Read-In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Folks in Steelton honored Black History Month by celebrating African American authors and illustrators. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Epsilon Sigma Omega Chapter has been putting on African American read-ins for 21 years.

They said they're celebrating the trials and triumphs of African Americans through literature, hoping to encourage students of every ethnicity to continue to read. More than 100 children and 75 adults participated. Students were divided into different age groups, were then read a story, and received a backpack full of school supplies, and of course, a book of their choice.

"I just think that it's a great opportunity for members through out the community to really challenge their system of beliefs and read perhaps literature that may not be within their comfort zone," Dr. Anize appel, President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Epsilon Sigma Omega Chapter, said. "Ya never know, you might be surprised, and the brilliance might improve their resilience."

There were also additional sessions for parents and adults to learn more about financial success.