Community holds public forum and vigil for UPMC Pinnacle in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.- A community forum was held today by Lancaster members of Put People First! PA.

Folks voiced their concerns over what led to the closing of UPMC Pinnacle in Lancaster.

The community also held a vigil to pay homage to the hospital's service and the dedication it provided for 135 years.

Lancaster UPMC Pinnacle coordinators said their main concern is that people will have to drive a long distance to receive medical care.

"We're really concerned on folks being able to go to that hospital. It sounds like most people will have to be forced to go to lancaster general hospital, so they're limited to just that choice. They have no choices," said Tammy Rojas, Coordinator of Lancaster UPMC.

UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster will be closing it's doors at the end of March and will transfer services to the UPMC Lititz hospital.