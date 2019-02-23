× Hanover man charged after stabbing two people

HANOVER BOROUGH, York County – Hanover Borough Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Brandon Lee Moorefield of Hanover for home invasion and assault that sent two people to the hospital on Saturday.

Police say they were called to the first block of College Avenue just before 4:30 a.m., on Saturday for a disturbance.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 25-year-old Hanover man with stab wounds in the home. Police say there was also blood trail leading from the house.

Police found Moorefield with a 21-year-old Hanover woman, who had been stabbed, on the 300 blocks of North Forney Avenue.

Officers say the male victim indicated that Moorefield stabbed him.

According to police, Moorefield forcibly took the female victim from the residence and fled on foot.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The female victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries while the male victim sustained serious injuries.

Moorefield has been charged with criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, burglary, criminal trespass, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, talking, and criminal use of communication facility.

Anyone who may witness the incident is being asked to call Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575.