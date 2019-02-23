Neighbors react following double stabbing and kidnapping in Hanover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A man was arrested after stabbing two people and kidnapping one of them in York County.

It happened in the 100 block of College Avenue in Hanover around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police, 25-year-old Brandon Lee Moorefield allegedly broke into the home before attacking a man and woman with a knife.

A roommate who was inside the home at the time and called 911, tells FOX43, Moorefield, who he has never met, came in through a front porch window.

He says he woke up to his roommates screaming after being stabbed.

According to police, there was a trail of bloody footprints coming from inside of the home when they arrived, leading to the porch steps outside.

They say they found a man inside of the home with stab wounds and in serious condition.

Police say Moorefield allegedly grabbed the woman against her will and then fled on foot.

They later found Moorefield allegedly holding the woman hostage about half a mile away on the 300 block of North Forney Avenue.

The woman was found bleeding from minor stab wounds.

Many neighbors in the area say they are shocked to hear an incident like this happened where they live.

"It’s just really quiet, there’s a lot of kids out here, a lot of families," said one neighbor.

“I have a little six month old puppy and we go for walks around here at midnight and it doesn’t matter," said Allyson Barnes, neighbor.

Officials were not able to confirm the relationship between Moorefield and two victims at the time this story aired, however the roommate we spoke to alleges Moorefield and the woman kidnapped had a prior relationship.

Court records show Moorefield has a prior record in Maryland for theft and for escaping from Carroll County Detention center where he previously served a jail sentence.

Moorfield faces a wide range of charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and kidnapping.