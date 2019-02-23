× NYPD hate crimes task force investigating Nazi drawings found at an elementary school

New York – The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating Nazi drawings found Friday morning at an elementary school yard in Queens, said Detective George Tourovakas.

Dozens of swastikas, a Nazi eagle and the words “Hail Hitler” (sic) were found drawn in chalk on the pavement of PS 139’s schoolyard.

Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz, who represents the district, say her office received photographs from a resident in the apartment building next to the school and immediately informed the police. According to Koslowitz, the area is a predominately Jewish neighborhood.

“This was exceptionally scary today,” Koslowitz said, describing the images as “horrible, just horrible.”

Koslowitz told CNN she heard stories from her mother, who came from Poland, about anti-Semitic incidents in Europe in the last century. Koslowitz, who grew up in New York, said she never believed an act of this nature could occur in the city.

“This really just has to stop,” she said. “There’s no question about it being a hate crime.”

There have been 36 anti-Semitic crimes reported in the city so this year compared with 21 for the same time last year, according to a New York Times report, which cited police.

City Council member Chaim Deutsch, chairman of the council’s Jewish Caucus, called for a bill that would “require educational outreach to teach about the impact of hate, bias, and anti-Semitism.”

“This has gotten completely out of hand,” Deutsch said in statement.