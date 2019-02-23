Winter Warmer Festival draws beer lovers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Those looking for a reason to stay indoors and drink some beer Saturday had a good excuse. Appalachian Brewing Company hosted a one of a kind tasting event, called "Winter Warmer Fest."

The event brought out more than 200 beer drinkers, who had the opportunity to sip beer from 20 different breweries across the state. The organizers said they decided to do it this time of year, because there are usually so many brew fests during the summer months.

"We wanted to do something a little different so what we decided to do is a winterfest in the middle of February," Stephanie Hodge, a bartender, said. "Ya know, change it up a little bit. Our brew fest used to kick off for Octoberfest and this one we're just doing for fun to get everybody out in the winter."

Appalachian Brewing Company's next beer festival is Irishfest, which is the first weekend of March.