× 2 men dead after single-vehicle crash in Berks County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Berks County – State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two 21-year-old men dead.

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m., Friday along Main Street in Union Township.

State police say the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet left a curve on the roadway, veered off into the eastbound lane and hit a tree.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to Reading Hospital. Both were pronounced dead.

State police say both the driver and the passenger were from Douglasville.

Police have not released the victim names.