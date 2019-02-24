Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Students at Susquehanna High School in Dauphin County served the community Sunday at Central PA MLK Day of Service Opening Ceremony and Volunteer Projects.

Students and their families joined volunteers to put together anti-bullying kits, sort school supplies, and write greeting cards for kids that are in local hospitals. Hygiene kits were also made for families in need. The event's theme is education, hoping students will learn to give back to the community. The goal was to teach young people about the struggle for civil rights, and about the historic leaders who helped pave the future for everyone.

"We encourage people throughout the year about ways that they could give back and remember the life and legacy of Dr. King," Mike welsh, a volunteer, said. "And his question, 'what are you doing for others?'."

The winter storm last month forced the event to be re-scheduled to this weekend.