Three people suffer serious injuries after crash in York

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County – Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent three people to the hospital.

The crash happened on shortly after 1:00 p.m., Sunday along the 3700 block of North George Street.

Officers say a total of three people were extricated from both vehicles involved.

According to police, victims were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

North George Street was closed for three hours while police investigated the scene.