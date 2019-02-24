× Train strikes, kills man in Berks County

ONTELAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Berks County – A man is dead after being struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Berks County, Saturday night.

The fatal accident happened shortly after 10:00 p.m., as the train, traveled westbound through Ontelaunee Township in Reading.

Norfolk Southern Corporation says an adult male was standing on the tracks with his back to the train. According to the corporation, the crew onboard sounded the train’s horn and bells in an effort to alert the man. The train began braking but they could not avoid striking the man, the corporation said.

The train was a merchandise train. It was traveling from Allentown to Enola. The train was carrying 81 loaded rail cars and 40 empty cars, it weighed over 10,000 tons, according to Norfolk Southern Corporation.