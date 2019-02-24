Wicked winds likely to cause power outages and dangerous travel through Monday!

DANGEROUS WIND GUSTS: A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire area through 1 PM Monday afternoon. Strong winds are already overspreading the area and will only continue to pick up strength. The peak time for the gustiest conditions will be during the overnight period Sunday into Monday and during the early morning hours of Monday. Gusts between 50 and 60 mph will be likely during this time with sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph. If you haven’t already make sure you secure loose outdoor objects such as lawn equipment, flags, and trashcans. Power outages are already being reported in the hundreds likely due to downed trees. This is a particularly dangerous situation given the rain we saw last night, the soil is saturated and trees will be easier to take down. Widespread power outages between tonight and tomorrow are likely going to grow. The morning commute tomorrow will be especially hazardous to high profile vehicles, although driving in any vehicle will be difficult in 50-60 mph gusts. Winds stay strong through Monday evening, but slowly calm down overnight Monday into Tuesday.

CALMER BY TUESDAY: Plenty of cloud cover is also likely on Monday with strong energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Heading into Tuesday, winds will be calming down and more sunshine will be returning. Temperatures Tuesday will still remain below average for this time of year likely stuck in the upper 30s to about 40 degrees. Wednesday models continue to disagree on the possibility of a rain/snow chance. The European model continues to bring some snow to Northern Pennsylvania which could clip us as the system exits, but the GFS model is completely dry. We will continue to monitor the potential for some winter weather mid week. More rain is possible by next weekend with temperatures spiking Saturday again.

Have a spectacular Sunday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash