× 50-year-old man convicted on drug trafficking charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Yunior Fernandez, 50, of New York City, was convicted on February 15 on drug trafficking charges after a three-day jury trial held before United States District Court Judge Yvette Kane.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the jury returned a verdict of guilty after approximately six hours of deliberations and convicted Fernandez of one count of conspiracy to distribute and one count of attempted possession with the intent to distribute five kilograms of heroin and five pounds of methamphetamine, one kilogram of heroin is the equivalent of approximately 40,000 individual doses of heroin.

The evidence at trial established that in October 2017, law enforcement intercepted what was represented to be five kilograms of heroin and five pounds of methamphetamine from the west to east coast for delivery in the Middletown, Pennsylvania area. Law enforcement conducted a controlled delivery of a backpack that replaced the drugs. The purported drugs were delivered at a rest stop off the Pennsylvania Turnpike and were then transferred to a second vehicle. Law enforcement conducted separate traffic stops of each vehicle, one of which Fernandez was driving.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of PA