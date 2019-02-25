Breeze quiets down, low mix chances this week

BREEZE CALMS DOWN: Winds slowly calm down as we progress through the evening and into the overnight period. Mostly clear skies dominate as lows dip into the 20s. Similar temperatures return for Tuesday, even with lower winds. Highs around the 40-degree mark, many just shy, will be the norm with northwesterly winds at 5-15MPH under partly cloudy skies.

MIX CHANCES RETURN: A start in the 20s repeats on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies increasing to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs in the mid-to-upper 30s return with light winds. A very low, late mix chance moves in late Wednesday into Thursday as temperatures stay near the 30-degree mark Thursday morning. As the mix chance ends, mostly sunny-to-partly cloudy skies return with highs near 40 Thursday afternoon.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: Late mix chances once again Thursday translate into a higher chance for snow turning to rain Friday morning. We’re still ironing out the details for it, so stay tuned. We near 40 once again to finish the week under mostly cloudy skies. The higher chance for precipitation heads our way for the weekend with temperatures rising into the mid-40s for Saturday afternoon.

Stay “Weather Smart” all week long with the FOX43 Weather Team!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann