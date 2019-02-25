× ‘Daily Show’ Trevor Noah landed one of the Oscars’ biggest jokes — and you probably didn’t get it

HOLLYWOOD — And the award for having one of the best punchlines on Oscar night that completely went over our heads goes to…Trevor Noah!

“The Daily Show” host introduced the best picture nominee “Black Panther” and had some fun with the idea that people think the fictional setting of the country of Wakanda is real.

Noah, who is South African, joked about knowing the movie’s main character, T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman.

“Growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, I would see T’Challa flying over our village, and he would remind me of a great Xhosa phrase,” Noah said. “He says ‘abelungu abazi uba ndiyaxoka’ — which means, ‘In times like these, we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart.'”

But those who speak Xhosa got a good chuckle, because what Noah actually said is: “White people don’t know I’m lying.”

Cue Twitter falling out laughing.

“I think @Trevornoah just pulled off one of the funniest stunts ever at the Oscars,” one person tweeted. “Only #xhosa speaking South Africans will know… well played! Hahahaha!!”

It was beyond clever and should be rewarded. Perhaps with an on-screen role in the “Black Panther” sequel?