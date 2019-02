× Downed tree causes power outage, road closure in Shippensburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A downed tree has closed a street in Shippensburg, and caused power outages.

The tree fell early Monday morning, bringing down power lines and reportedly causing outages for nearly 1,000 people at one point.

As of 5:15 a.m., N. Prince St. is closed and about 150 people are without power in Shippensburg, from multiple outages.

DOWNED TREE: A huge tree has fallen along the intersection of N Prince Street and E Martin Ave in Shippensburg. It brought down power lines and wires with it. The road is currently blocked off from the light at E King Street to E Burd Street. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/IubeQWhIlu — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) February 25, 2019