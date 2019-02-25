FOX43 partners with American Red Cross for Blood Drive on March 21

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 is set to host a blood drive on Thursday, January 17.

The blood drive will be held with the help of the American Red Cross at the York JCC from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

To donate we are encouraging that you sign up for an appointment using this website.

In addition to coming out and supporting a great cause, you have the chance to meet your favorite FOX43 personality, as our talent will be at the Blood Drive as well.

