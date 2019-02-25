Franklin & Marshall believes some students were involved in alleged theft of trees from residence
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster resident has reported surveillance video to police that shows the alleged theft of multiple trees from his property.
The footage has also been sent to Franklin & Marshall College which said in a statement that it believes some of the people depicted are students.
The college’s Vice President of Students Affairs and Department of Public Safety are investigating, the statement added.
Read the full statement below:
“Franklin & Marshall College officials are aware of the incident shown via video on Facebook. They believe at least some of the individuals involved are students at the College and are working to positively identify them. F&M’s Vice President of Student Affairs and Department of Public Safety are investigating.”