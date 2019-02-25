× Franklin & Marshall believes some students were involved in alleged theft of trees from residence

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster resident has reported surveillance video to police that shows the alleged theft of multiple trees from his property.

The footage has also been sent to Franklin & Marshall College which said in a statement that it believes some of the people depicted are students.

The college’s Vice President of Students Affairs and Department of Public Safety are investigating, the statement added.

Read the full statement below: