Furry Friends Network held its 16th annual Strikes for Strays event in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.- Furry Friends Network held their 16th annual "Strikes for Stray" fundraising event at the Trindle Bowling Lanes in Shampden Township.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to provide medical care for animals in their program.

Their goal was to raise between 20-thousand-dollars and 30-thousand-dollars. Registration fee was 50 dollars and around 250 people registered to bowl. Bowlers had the chance to win over 100 prizes.

Robin Sherer, President of Furry Friends Network, said it's the biggest fundraiser that the organization gets to do each year.

“It helps us to pay for that when we have those puppies that come with parvo or older dogs that need extra care, because they have heart problems or kidney problems,” said Sherer.

The program offers many of opportunities for people to volunteer and they are always in need of foster parents.

For volunteering opportunities visit their website:

www.furryfriendsnetwork.com