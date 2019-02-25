Gusty winds leave thousands in Central PA without power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNCANNON, PERRY COUNTY, Pa. - Strong wind gusts across our area leaving thousands without power. PPL has brought in workers from outside the state to help get power restored.

With the exception passing cars, Duncannon feels like a ghost town. Many businesses and restaurants closed Monday as much of the borough is without power. PPL is working around the clock to restore electricity to thousands of customers throughout Central PA.

"With the extent of the damage we are seeing," said Jess Baker, PPL South Central PA Regional Affairs Director. "We think it could be a multiple day effort."

People in Duncannon have been without power since about 11:50 Sunday night. The old bank clock in the borough shows the exact time it went out.

"It was a long cold night," said Daphne Cotton. "Had to bundle up twice and this morning it just became unbearably cold."

Cotton, who is without power, was kept up most of the night as winds gusted up to 55mph outside of her apartment.

"It was horrible, it was scary," said Cotton. "You could hear it just blowing through the building and the creepy of like, 'oh is the building going to come down on me?"

Cotton spent Monday driving around, checking on relatives who are also without power. She's expecting it will be a couple of days before the lights come back on.

"I will not open my refrigerator, do not open your refrigerator," said Cotton. "And I have some oil lamps that can be burned in the house. I'm going to prep those and make sure they're ready for tonight. I have a bag of hand warmers, I can stuff those under the blankets tonight."

If you don't have power, or lose it, PPL recommends using flashlights and reminds people to never bring generators inside your home.