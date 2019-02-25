× Lebanon County man accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

LEBANON COUNTY — A 43-year-old Annville man has been charged with statutory sexual assault and other related offenses after an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl.

Eric Bradburn is also charged with involuntary sexual intercourse, rape, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office.

Police say Bradburn sexually assaulted the victim from 2014, when she was 13 years old, until 2017. The alleged incidents occurred at a home in the 300 block of Weavertown Road.

Bradburn was arrested on Feb. 15 and arraigned before District Judge John Ditzler. He is currently in Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 bail.