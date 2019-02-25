× Lititz man facing charges after allegedly assaulting woman, resisting arrest

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz man is facing charges after he allegedly grabbed a woman by the hair, threw her to the ground, and resisted arrest.

Robert Shaffer, 50, is facing simple assault, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges for the incident.

On February 23 around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue in Lititz for a reported domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, police found a victim who said that Shaffer had grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground.

The victim also told police that Shaffer had thrown her cell phone and broke a necklace she was wearing.

When police attempted to take Shaffer into custody, he resisted.

After the use of a taser, Shaffer was subdued and taken into custody.

Once police searched Shaffer, they found a small amount of marijuana and a pipe.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $10,000 bail.