Maryland man facing charges after breaking beer bottles inside Sheetz store in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Maryland man is facing charges after he destroyed a number of cases of beer and shoved an employee inside a Sheetz store.

Axel Gomez-Macias, 24, of Frederick, Maryland, is facing retail theft, harassment, criminal mischief, and public drunkenness, among other related charges.

On February 21, police responded to the Sheetz store in the 200 block of Arsenal Road in York for a man who was reportedly throwing things inside of the store and getting physical with employees.

Upon arrival, police found a Hispanic male, later identified as Gomez-Macias, yelling at employees and swaying from side to side.

Gomez-Macias was yelling in Spanish and having a hard time keeping his balance, according to police.

After conferring with employees that Gomez-Macias was the suspect in question, police placed him in handcuffs.

Police spoke with a Sheetz employee who said that Gomez-Macias had entered the store around 10:38 p.m. and walked into the Beer Cave.

About two minutes later, the employee said that Gomez-Macias began breaking beer all over the floor, by breaking bottles and pushing cases onto the floor.

At 10:43 p.m., he proceeded to head to the register where he bought a 6-pack of beer and cigarettes.

While at the register area, Gomez-Macias began pushing things off the counter and exited the store.

A Sheetz employee allegedly followed Gomez-Macias out of the store before he threw windshield washer fluid at him.

The employee said that Gomez-Macias proceeded to push him and told him to call the police.

When police examined the Beer Cave area, they found that much of the area had been destroyed, and multiple beer bottles were on the floor.

In total, Macias caused over $150 worth of damage in the store.

Now, he is facing charges.