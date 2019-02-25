PA Game Commission: Antlerless deer illegally shot, killed in Perry County

SAVILLE ROAD, Perry County — An antlerless deer was illegally shot and killed Sunday in Perry County.

The incident occurred that morning on Dobbs Road in Saville Township, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The state game warden was dispatched to the area after concerned citizens called about a deer that was struggling in a creek and covered in mud.

The deer was shot from the road with a compound bow, the PA Game Commission says. A carbon arrow that had red and white fletchings with the phrase “Don’t Tread On Me” on the white portion of the fletching was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information should call the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southcentral Regional office in Huntingdon at 814-643-1831 or the Operation Game Thief line at 1-888-PGC-8001.