Police: 24-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash Sunday in Lancaster County
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Conestoga man was killed Sunday following a two-vehicle crash in Manor Township.
The deadly accident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of Safe Harbor Road.
Police say 24-year-old Ian Gingerich was found deceased in a Mazda 3 he was operating.
Preliminary investigation showed that Gingerich was traveling north on Safe Harbor Road while a Chevrolet Camaro was heading south. No other details were provided.
Manor Township Police continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information should contact Officer W. Clay Smoker at 717-299-5231.