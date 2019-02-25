× Police: 24-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash Sunday in Lancaster County

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Conestoga man was killed Sunday following a two-vehicle crash in Manor Township.

The deadly accident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of Safe Harbor Road.

Police say 24-year-old Ian Gingerich was found deceased in a Mazda 3 he was operating.

Preliminary investigation showed that Gingerich was traveling north on Safe Harbor Road while a Chevrolet Camaro was heading south. No other details were provided.

Manor Township Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Officer W. Clay Smoker at 717-299-5231.