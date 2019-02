HARRISBURG — Update: The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Michael Evans-Turner, according to police.

35-year-old Michael Evans-Turner is identified by police as the victim. https://t.co/cUC5NHNAHp — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) February 25, 2019

Previous: The Dauphin County Coroner has been called to the scene of a deadly shooting in Harrisburg, according to emergency dispatch.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 a.m. It occurred on the 2100 block of Jefferson Street, according to dispatch.

FOX43 will update this story as more information becomes available.