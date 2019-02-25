× Police raid of Lancaster man’s home discovers more than 90 grams of meth

LANCASTER — Police charged a 30-year-old Lancaster man with possession with intent to deliver and related offenses after a raid of his North Charlotte Street home on Jan. 31, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Todd W. Gutierrez, of the 100 block of North Charlotte Street, will stand trial after waiving a preliminary hearing, the DA’s office says.

Detectives executed a search warrant in his home after an investigation of suspected drug dealing, the DA’s office says. Police found 93.7 grams of methamphetamine in a bowl inside a locked safe, along with baggies, a scale, and other drug-packaging materials, according to the DA.

A total of $534 in cash was also recovered at the scene, police say.

The methamphetamine had a street value of $5,500, according to authorities.