Police seek Lancaster man accused of stealing just over $170 worth of detergent from Weis Markets

Posted 10:02 PM, February 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:03PM, February 25, 2019

Louis Rowe

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man is accused of stealing $170.91 worth of detergent from Weis Markets in Lancaster Township.

Louis Rowe, 59, allegedly stole detergent from the Millersville Pike grocery store four times: once on January 8, twice on January 11 and another on January 12.

Rowe was identified as a suspect via the store’s surveillance system, according to police.

Police hold a warrant for Rowe, charging him with four counts of retail theft.

Anyone with information on Rowe’s whereabouts should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.

