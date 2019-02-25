Police seek suspect who allegedly purchased PlayStation consoles with stolen debit/credit cards

Posted 3:04 PM, February 25, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of purchasing two PlayStation consoles with debit/credit cards he allegedly stole from a vehicle.

The suspect (pictured above) is accused of smashing the window of a parked vehicle at LA Fitness on Lititz Pike in Manheim Township between 11:50 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Saturday. He then allegedly stole a purse, wallet, cash and debit/credit cards.

Surveillance video then showed the suspect at a local stole purchasing the gaming consoles with the victim’s debit/credit cards.

Police say the total loss is $880.

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.