Police seek suspect who allegedly purchased PlayStation consoles with stolen debit/credit cards

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of purchasing two PlayStation consoles with debit/credit cards he allegedly stole from a vehicle.

The suspect (pictured above) is accused of smashing the window of a parked vehicle at LA Fitness on Lititz Pike in Manheim Township between 11:50 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Saturday. He then allegedly stole a purse, wallet, cash and debit/credit cards.

Surveillance video then showed the suspect at a local stole purchasing the gaming consoles with the victim’s debit/credit cards.

Police say the total loss is $880.

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.