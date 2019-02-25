× Pothole patching will limit lanes within Interstate 83 work zone at Exit 18 in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that on Monday, February 25, weather permitting, its contractor will conduct a pothole patching operation from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on both southbound and northbound lanes of Interstate 83 near the Exit 18 interchange with Route 124, Mount Rose Avenue in York County. Construction crews will first restrict traffic in the southbound lanes to conduct repairs and then eventually move to the northbound direction. The work should wrap up by 3:00 PM.

This work is part of the $58.3 million interstate reconstruction contract that was awarded to Cherry Hill Construction Inc., of Jessup, Maryland.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to slow down when approaching Exit 18, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones, not only for their safety, but for the safety of the road crews.

