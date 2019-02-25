× Power outage information, emergency numbers and online links

YORK COUNTY, Pa- A number of power outages are being reported in our area due to the high winds we are experiencing.

If you would like to report an outage in your area here are some numbers you can contact.

PPL Electric Utilities:1-800-342-5775

https://omap.prod.pplweb.com/omap

Met-Ed:1-888-544-4877

http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/pa.html

Adams Electric Cooperative: 1-800-726-2324

https://ebill.adamsec.com/mapviewer/mapviewer.html?config=Outage+Web+Map

PECO:1-800-841-4141



https://www.peco.com/_layouts/peco/OutageMap.aspx

Keep in mind that 9-1-1 is NOT the number to call to report an outage!