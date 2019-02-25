Power outage information, emergency numbers and online links
YORK COUNTY, Pa- A number of power outages are being reported in our area due to the high winds we are experiencing.
If you would like to report an outage in your area here are some numbers you can contact.
PPL Electric Utilities:1-800-342-5775
https://omap.prod.pplweb.com/omap
Met-Ed:1-888-544-4877
http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/pa.html
Adams Electric Cooperative: 1-800-726-2324
https://ebill.adamsec.com/mapviewer/mapviewer.html?config=Outage+Web+Map
PECO:1-800-841-4141
https://www.peco.com/_layouts/peco/OutageMap.aspx
Keep in mind that 9-1-1 is NOT the number to call to report an outage!