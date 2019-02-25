× Reports: Flyers deal Wayne Simmonds to Nashville for Ryan Hartman, draft pick

PHILADELPHIA — Popular Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds has been traded to the Nashville Predators, just before the close of the NHL’s trade deadline, numerous sources have tweeted.

Nashville will send the Flyers winger Ryan Hartman and a fourth-round pick in 2020, according to reports.

Simmonds to Nashville. — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) February 25, 2019

Flyers get Hartman and 4th rounder in 2020 (conditional)…not a lot. — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) February 25, 2019

Ryan Hartman and a pick to Philly for Simmonds https://t.co/oqf8LGSDSf — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 25, 2019

Simmonds, 30, is having a down year by his standards, with 16 goals and 11 assists in 62 games. He spent eight seasons in Philadelphia after breaking into the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings in 2008.

Of the 242 goals Simmonds has scored in his career, 217 came with the Flyers. His hard-hitting, workmanlike demeanor made him one of the Broad Street Bullies’ most popular players.

That Simmonds was dealt is not a surprise. His numbers against next year’s salary cap, coupled with the Flyers’ struggles to make a playoff push this season, made him a juicy trade target.

Nashville is one of the NHL’s top teams this season, and is two years removed from a Stanley Cup Finals appearance.

The Predators are currently second in the Central Division, one point behind the Winnipeg Jets.

Hartman, 24, has 10 goals and 10 assists in 64 games with Nashville. Now in his sixth NHL season, Hartman has scored 40 goals and 43 assists in 226 games. He entered the league with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2014.