School bus involved in crash in York County, dispatch says

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A school bus and vehicle were involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Spring Garden Township, according to dispatch.

The accident occurred in the area of South Richland Avenue and Kings Mill Road, dispatch says. The call came in at 3:35 p.m.

Injuries have been reported, dispatch adds. Though, the number of people and the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.