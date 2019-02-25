× State Dept. of Health urges awareness, education on eating disorders

HARRISBURG — The Wolf Administration encourages all Pennsylvanians to be aware of the various types of eating disorders that can affect individuals of any gender, age, race, ethnicity or lifestyle, and emphasizes the importance of supporting those affected by them.

While eating disorders are typically thought to primarily affect young women, in recent years hospitalizations involving eating disorders for men have increased by 53 percent. In addition, 13 percent of women over the age of 50 exhibit eating disorder behaviors.