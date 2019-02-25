Strong wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour Monday add the chill under plenty of sunshine

GUSTY START TO THE WEEK: The forecast remains quite gusty to start the new week, with a High Wind Warning in effect through early afternoon on Monday. Skies are partly clear to mostly clear to start the day. Strong wind gusts continue to usher in a colder air mass from Canada. Readings fall a little lower in the 30s through daybreak. Winds still gust as high as 40 to 50 miles per hour during the morning. Wind chills feel like the 20s and even the teens courtesy of the potent wind gusts. The strong winds remain into the afternoon, but the gusts ease a bit. Expect them to drop to 25 to 35 miles per hour. Skies are mostly sunny. Skies are mostly clear through the night and winds gradually ease. Readings fall into the lower to middle 20s. There’s still a light wind, so wind chills feel like the teens at their lower point. Tuesday remains a touch on the chilly side for this time of year. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees under partly sunny skies.

SMALL RAIN/SNOW CHANCES THROUGH MIDWEEK: Wednesday brings the next chance for precipitation. We’re monitoring the chance for a couple rain and/or snow showers, so it’s nothing major. It’s another chilly day too, with temperatures in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. An isolated snow shower or two is possible through Wednesday night. Thursday is quiet with partly sunny skies. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday brings the next chance for rain and/or snow showers depending on the track of the next system. Temperatures fall back a bit, with readings in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend forecast is currently looking 50/50 for the region. There’s the chance for showers to linger into the Saturday forecast. Be ready to have the umbrella nearby just in case. Temperatures are a bit milder, with readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday dries out, but a potent burst of arctic air settles into the region. It’s breezy, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds chills in the teens and lower 20s are possible.

